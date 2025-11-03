Ashish Chopra Gang Members Nabbed: Drug Seizure in Punjab
Two individuals associated with the Ashish Chopra gang were apprehended in Ferozepur, Punjab, with 205 grams of heroin confiscated. Police investigations hint at connections with Yuvi, a wanted gang shooter. Further probe aims to dismantle the network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Punjab police arrested two individuals linked to the notorious Ashish Chopra gang in Ferozepur, seizing 205 grams of heroin from their possession.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav identified the suspects as Rashpal alias Sewak and Rajiv alias Jassa, who were apprehended near a railway crossing.
The police investigation indicates ties with Yuvi, a gang shooter wanted for murder. Authorities are continuing their probe to further disassemble the network, while one suspect already holds an extensive criminal record.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Ferozepur
- heroin
- seizure
- arrest
- Ashish Chopra
- criminal network
- DGP
- drug bust
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam Unravels in Odisha: Key Arrests Made
Tragedy Strikes in Mirzapur Village: Son Arrested for Matricide
Community Demands Justice: Murder Suspect Evades Arrest
Gold Conflicts: Arrests and Controversies in Sabarimala's Shrine
Political Storm Erupts Over Andhra Pradesh Liquor Case Arrests