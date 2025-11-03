Ashish Chopra Gang Members Nabbed: Drug Seizure in Punjab

In a significant crackdown, Punjab police arrested two individuals linked to the notorious Ashish Chopra gang in Ferozepur, seizing 205 grams of heroin from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav identified the suspects as Rashpal alias Sewak and Rajiv alias Jassa, who were apprehended near a railway crossing.

The police investigation indicates ties with Yuvi, a gang shooter wanted for murder. Authorities are continuing their probe to further disassemble the network, while one suspect already holds an extensive criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)