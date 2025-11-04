India and Israel Forge Stronger Defence Ties with New Pact
India and Israel signed a defence pact facilitating advanced technology sharing and promoting co-production of key weapons systems, further enhancing their strategic relationship. The pact aims to deepen defence cooperation and address shared security challenges, including terrorism.
- India
India and Israel signed a landmark defence pact on Tuesday, aiming to share advanced technologies and promote co-development and co-production of critical weapon systems.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was finalized in Tel Aviv during a meeting of the joint working group on defence cooperation. It underscores their long-standing partnership and mutual trust.
The agreement includes strategic dialogues, training, industrial cooperation, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, addressing shared security threats like terrorism.
