India and Israel Forge Stronger Defence Ties with New Pact

India and Israel signed a landmark defence pact on Tuesday, aiming to share advanced technologies and promote co-development and co-production of critical weapon systems.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was finalized in Tel Aviv during a meeting of the joint working group on defence cooperation. It underscores their long-standing partnership and mutual trust.

The agreement includes strategic dialogues, training, industrial cooperation, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, addressing shared security threats like terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)