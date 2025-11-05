Minors Apprehended in Shocking Sexual Assault Case

In a disturbing case that has shocked the community, police have apprehended three minors for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy on a rooftop. The incident was reported on November 4, leading to immediate police intervention.

The accused, aged between 13 and 16, allegedly lured the young boy to a secluded area and sexually assaulted him, threatening him with severe consequences to maintain silence. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Nidhin Valsan, confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police swiftly identified and detained the suspects in Bapa Nagar the same day the complaint was filed. They have since been presented to the Juvenile Justice Board while the investigation continues. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to provide counseling for the victim, facilitated by child welfare authorities.