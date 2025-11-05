Left Menu

Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

A Pakistani court overturned the death penalty and lengthy imprisonment sentences for three men convicted of a 2014 suicide attack at Wagah border. The Lahore High Court acquitted them due to insufficient evidence, despite over 100 witnesses being presented during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:30 IST
Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has overturned the death penalty and lengthy imprisonment sentences for three convicts who had been found guilty of a 2014 suicide attack at the Wagah border, which resulted in over 60 fatalities. The Lahore High Court made this decision based on appeals lodged by the convicts, Haseenullah Haseena, Habibullah, and Syed Jan alias Gajni.

The original sentences, issued by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore in 2020, included death penalties and 300 years of imprisonment, premised on the convicts' alleged involvement with the banned group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. The attack had previously been claimed by both Jundullah and a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, called Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

In their acquittal, the division bench cited insufficient evidence, despite over 100 witnesses testifying during a trial that lasted over five years. The defense argued that their clients were unfairly targeted, introducing the convicts in the case nearly nine months post-incident with no substantial witnesses or proof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Phenomenal Journey of Virat Kohli: A Tribute from Legends

The Phenomenal Journey of Virat Kohli: A Tribute from Legends

 India
2
Ramco Cements Sees Triple Surge in September Profit

Ramco Cements Sees Triple Surge in September Profit

 India
3
Virat Kohli: A Celebrated Career and Heartfelt Birthday Tributes

Virat Kohli: A Celebrated Career and Heartfelt Birthday Tributes

 India
4
Rampage on Oleron: Driver Targets Pedestrians

Rampage on Oleron: Driver Targets Pedestrians

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025