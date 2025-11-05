Tragic Incidents of Marital Strife Lead to Suicides in Ballia

In a tragic turn of events, two men in Ballia district reportedly died by suicide following domestic disputes with their wives, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The first incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Chhitauni village, where 30-year-old Dhruv Soni allegedly took his own life by hanging. Preliminary investigations indicated frequent marital arguments, particularly over his wife's phone conversations with another man, as a triggering factor. Dhruv reportedly drove his family out before his drastic decision, stated Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh.

A similar fate befell 27-year-old Vishwakarma Sharma in the Fefna police station area. Engaged in a heated phone argument with his wife who was at her maternal home, the welder walked to a nearby railway line and jumped before an approaching train. The bodies in both cases have been sent for post-mortem, while investigations continue. SHO Vishwadeep Singh reported no written complaints filed as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)