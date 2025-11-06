Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence

The highly anticipated civil trial over the tragic Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia has officially commenced, seeking to determine compensation for the affected families. This case shines a light on the legal repercussions faced by Boeing.

Boeing has already settled numerous lawsuits related to the 2019 accident that claimed 157 lives, including those of two women. One case was resolved just before the trial, with the family of victim Mercy Ndivo successfully settling with the company. Attorney Robert Clifford confirmed that additional settlements were reached, yet confidentiality rules shield their details.

Notably, the ongoing case involves Shikha Garg, a UN consultant whose family seeks justice. Boeing has acknowledged its responsibility for the crash but continues to grapple with wider legal complications, such as conspiracy charges for deceiving regulators about a safety system. Meanwhile, the Justice Department evaluates a crucial settlement agreement with Boeing, which could offset potential prosecution with significant financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)