Left Menu

Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence

A civil trial concerning the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia began, focusing on compensation for victims' families. Boeing accepted liability and has settled most lawsuits, though a case remains for Shikha Garg, a UN consultant. The trial maintains a spotlight on broader legal troubles facing Boeing, including conspiracy charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:38 IST
Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence
  • Country:
  • United States

The highly anticipated civil trial over the tragic Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia has officially commenced, seeking to determine compensation for the affected families. This case shines a light on the legal repercussions faced by Boeing.

Boeing has already settled numerous lawsuits related to the 2019 accident that claimed 157 lives, including those of two women. One case was resolved just before the trial, with the family of victim Mercy Ndivo successfully settling with the company. Attorney Robert Clifford confirmed that additional settlements were reached, yet confidentiality rules shield their details.

Notably, the ongoing case involves Shikha Garg, a UN consultant whose family seeks justice. Boeing has acknowledged its responsibility for the crash but continues to grapple with wider legal complications, such as conspiracy charges for deceiving regulators about a safety system. Meanwhile, the Justice Department evaluates a crucial settlement agreement with Boeing, which could offset potential prosecution with significant financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Democratic Surge in Virginia: Voter Backlash Against Federal Policies

Democratic Surge in Virginia: Voter Backlash Against Federal Policies

 United States
2
A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade

A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade

 Serbia
3
FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

 United States
4
Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Tariffs and Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Tariffs and Presidential ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025