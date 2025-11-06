Left Menu

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

A draft resolution on President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan will be shared with the U.N. Security Council's non-permanent members. The proposal seeks to establish a transitional governance body and an international stabilization force. Regional support is shown, as U.S. allies sign on for backing.

Updated: 06-11-2025 01:03 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to present a draft resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza to the 10 elected members of the United Nations Security Council. This move aims to gain broader international support for the plan, according to a U.S. official. Key regional allies, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, are expected to back the U.S. proposal, signaling significant regional support.

The resolution follows an agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The accord marked the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan, securing a ceasefire in their prolonged conflict and outlining a hostage-release deal. The U.S. proposal, seen by Reuters, would enact a two-year mandate establishing a transitional governance body and an international stabilization force within Gaza.

However, uncertainties linger about potential modifications to the draft before its submission to the Security Council. Adoption requires at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from permanent members including Russia, China, the U.S., Britain, and France. It remains unclear if Russia and China have received the draft resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

