Left Menu

Court Upholds Suspension of Government Order on Event Permits

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the state's appeal against a stay on a government order requiring permissions for private events in public spaces. The order, allegedly targeting the RSS, sought to regulate assemblies to protect public interest. The main petition is set for November 17 hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:21 IST
Court Upholds Suspension of Government Order on Event Permits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the state government's appeal challenging a single judge's interim order that stayed a government directive. The directive required private organizations to secure permission before organizing events in government-owned spaces.

The division bench, comprising Justices S.G. Pandit and Geetha K.B., has directed the government to approach the single judge to potentially lift the stay on the order introduced on October 28. The government order, which remains unimplemented due to the stay, sought to categorize events held without permission as 'unlawful assemblies' under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) Act.

The order, though not specifically naming the RSS, seems aimed at curtailing the right wing organization's processions. In court, questions arose about the order's applicability, with the bench questioning whether gatherings of more than ten people should automatically be deemed unlawful. The government's appeal argued that the directive was protective rather than restrictive, meant to prevent organized events without prior consent. However, opposition parties claim it's a political maneuver to target RSS activities. The hearing for the main petition is scheduled for November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

 India
2
Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

 India
3
Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

 Global
4
From Fields to Courts: Key Highlights in Recent Sports News

From Fields to Courts: Key Highlights in Recent Sports News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025