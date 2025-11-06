Court Upholds Suspension of Government Order on Event Permits

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the state government's appeal challenging a single judge's interim order that stayed a government directive. The directive required private organizations to secure permission before organizing events in government-owned spaces.

The division bench, comprising Justices S.G. Pandit and Geetha K.B., has directed the government to approach the single judge to potentially lift the stay on the order introduced on October 28. The government order, which remains unimplemented due to the stay, sought to categorize events held without permission as 'unlawful assemblies' under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) Act.

The order, though not specifically naming the RSS, seems aimed at curtailing the right wing organization's processions. In court, questions arose about the order's applicability, with the bench questioning whether gatherings of more than ten people should automatically be deemed unlawful. The government's appeal argued that the directive was protective rather than restrictive, meant to prevent organized events without prior consent. However, opposition parties claim it's a political maneuver to target RSS activities. The hearing for the main petition is scheduled for November 17.

