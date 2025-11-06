Left Menu

Tragic Loss: 10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies by Suicide

A 10-year-old Dalit girl in Konaseema district died by suicide, hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Authorities are investigating the circumstances, with suspicion falling on the landlord, who has a criminal history. A case is registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

A tragic incident unfolded in Konaseema district where a 10-year-old Dalit girl was found dead, having died by suicide in her rented home. The young girl was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan between 4.30 and 6 pm on November 4.

Speaking to the media, Ramachandrapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police B Raghuveer stated that the circumstances leading to her death are being thoroughly investigated. The girl's mother, Sirra Sunitha, returned from Kakinada only to find the home secured from within. With the assistance of neighbors, she breached the entrance, uncovering her child's lifeless body.

Authorities are focusing on the landlord as a person of interest due to his prior murder conviction. A case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been filed as the local police seek clarity on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

