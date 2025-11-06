Left Menu

Kazakhstan-U.S. Forge Bond Over Critical Minerals

Kazakhstan and the U.S. signed a cooperation memorandum to boost relations in critical minerals. The agreement was formalized during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Washington, strengthening ties and collaboration between Central Asian countries and the U.S.

Kazakhstan and the United States have taken a significant step in fostering relations by signing a memorandum of cooperation focused on critical minerals. The agreement was cemented in Washington, D.C., during a meeting involving government representatives from both nations.

The memorandum aims to enhance collaboration and exchange in the critical minerals sector, crucial for various technological and industrial applications. This development underscores both countries' commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership.

The signing occurred as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, alongside Central Asian leaders, embarked on a working trip to the U.S. capital, symbolizing growing ties between Central Asia and the United States.

