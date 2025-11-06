Left Menu

IBBI Moves to Reclaim Assets Under PMLA for Insolvent Corporates

The Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is guiding insolvency professionals to apply for asset restitution from special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate can be reclaimed to enhance corporate debtor value and improve realization under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:57 IST
IBBI Moves to Reclaim Assets Under PMLA for Insolvent Corporates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has taken a decisive step to facilitate the recovery of assets for corporate debtors facing insolvency. It has instructed insolvency professionals to file applications with special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to reclaim assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The strategy aims to boost the value of the corporate debtor, potentially leading to higher recoveries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to a circular from the IBBI, insolvency professionals should seek restitution of assets through applications under sections 8 (7) or 8 (8) of the PMLA, depending on the trial status and proof of good faith by claimants.

In ensuring efficient resolution, the IBBI has collaborated with the ED to create a standardized undertaking for insolvency professionals. This undertaking ensures that restituted assets do not aid PMLA offenders and mandates regular reporting to the special court on asset usage, guaranteeing transparency and compliance throughout the insolvency process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Engineer's Struggle with Stock Market Losses

Tragic End: Engineer's Struggle with Stock Market Losses

 India
2
Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords Amid Regional Diplomacy Shifts

Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords Amid Regional Diplomacy Shifts

 Global
3
Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

 India
4
Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025