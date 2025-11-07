Sudan's Path to Peace: RSF Agrees to U.S.-Led Humanitarian Truce
The Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have agreed to a U.S.-proposed humanitarian ceasefire, aiming for a cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict. Despite previous unsuccessful ceasefires, international efforts continue to de-escalate violence in the war-torn region, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and stability.
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have accepted a proposal from the United States and Arab nations for a humanitarian ceasefire, expressing willingness for further discussions on halting hostilities, according to a Thursday statement.
The RSF and the Sudanese army have faced a lengthy conflict, with multiple ceasefire attempts during the two-and-a-half-year war proving unsuccessful. This latest initiative comes just weeks after the RSF's capture of the famine-affected city of al-Fashir, solidifying their presence in Darfur.
This development follows a call by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt for a three-month truce to transition into a permanent ceasefire. Tensions remain high with reports of RSF-led civilian abductions and executions, which have sparked global concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
