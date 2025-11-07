Suspicious Package Causes Evacuation at U.S. Military Base

A suspicious package delivered to a U.S. military base in Maryland resulted in several people falling ill and requiring hospitalization, CNN reported Thursday.

The incident prompted an evacuation at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, D.C. An individual opened the package, leading to the evacuation as a precautionary measure, according to a base statement.

Authorities are investigating the contents of the package as they work to ensure the safety of personnel on the base.

