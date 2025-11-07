Left Menu

Suspicious Package Causes Evacuation at U.S. Military Base

A suspicious package at a U.S. military base in Maryland led to the evacuation of a building and hospitalization of several individuals. Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., reported that the incident occurred after someone opened the package, prompting immediate response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspicious package delivered to a U.S. military base in Maryland resulted in several people falling ill and requiring hospitalization, CNN reported Thursday.

The incident prompted an evacuation at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, D.C. An individual opened the package, leading to the evacuation as a precautionary measure, according to a base statement.

Authorities are investigating the contents of the package as they work to ensure the safety of personnel on the base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

