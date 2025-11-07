Left Menu

Suspicious Package Sparks Alarm at Maryland Military Base

A suspicious package delivered to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland prompted health concerns and a temporary evacuation. The package was found to contain an unknown white powder. Several people were taken to a medical center, and while an initial test showed no immediate threat, investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:14 IST
A suspicious package delivered to a U.S. military base in Maryland has resulted in multiple individuals falling ill, leading to hospitalizations, according to CNN on Thursday.

Joint Base Andrews, located near Washington, D.C., evacuated a building after someone opened the suspicious package. Several individuals were taken to Malcolm Grove Medical Center on site.

Authorities established a precautionary cordon around the area, and initial HAZMAT tests found no immediate hazards. The Office of Special Investigations is now handling the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

