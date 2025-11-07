Suspicious Package Sparks Alarm at Maryland Military Base

A suspicious package delivered to a U.S. military base in Maryland has resulted in multiple individuals falling ill, leading to hospitalizations, according to CNN on Thursday.

Joint Base Andrews, located near Washington, D.C., evacuated a building after someone opened the suspicious package. Several individuals were taken to Malcolm Grove Medical Center on site.

Authorities established a precautionary cordon around the area, and initial HAZMAT tests found no immediate hazards. The Office of Special Investigations is now handling the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)