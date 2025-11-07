Mystery in Amethi: Fish Trader's Suspicious Death Spurs Investigation
A 45-year-old fish trader named Raju was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Amethi. According to his father, he claimed to have been assaulted before succumbing to his injuries. The police have launched an investigation, and a post-mortem examination is underway.
Amethi district was rocked by the death of a 45-year-old fish trader, Raju, found under suspicious circumstances on Friday. According to police reports, the resident of Pure Mia Maulana Peer Dargah locality was discovered in critical condition near the Rehman Shah graveyard.
His father, Safid, stated that before his son died, Raju mentioned he had been assaulted. The trader succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital. On the previous night, he had left home around 9 pm on a motorcycle but failed to return, prompting a frantic search by his family.
Raju was eventually found, gravely injured near the graveyard. Inhouna SHO Pradeep Singh confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with an investigation actively underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.
