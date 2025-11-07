EU Considers AI Legislation Pause Under Big Tech Pressure
The European Commission may pause parts of its AI legislation due to pressure from major tech companies and the U.S. government, aiming for adjustments before the November adoption date. Despite this consideration, the EU remains committed to the AI act's objectives with a staggered implementation timeline.
The European Commission is contemplating halting portions of its AI legislation, according to the Financial Times, following significant pressure from tech giants and U.S. governmental influence.
Companies like Meta and Alphabet, along with the previous Trump administration, have expressed concerns that EU measures could spur trade tensions, prompting the Commission to engage with U.S. authorities for potential adjustments before the planned legal adoption date of November 19.
An EU spokesperson stated that despite the deliberations and various options on the table, the bloc remains committed to the AI act's full objectives, with components of the legislation to be enacted gradually over the coming years.