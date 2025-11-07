EU Considers AI Legislation Pause Under Big Tech Pressure

The European Commission is contemplating halting portions of its AI legislation, according to the Financial Times, following significant pressure from tech giants and U.S. governmental influence.

Companies like Meta and Alphabet, along with the previous Trump administration, have expressed concerns that EU measures could spur trade tensions, prompting the Commission to engage with U.S. authorities for potential adjustments before the planned legal adoption date of November 19.

An EU spokesperson stated that despite the deliberations and various options on the table, the bloc remains committed to the AI act's full objectives, with components of the legislation to be enacted gradually over the coming years.