High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

India's supreme court announced on Friday that it would consider a plea for an independent investigation into an Air India crash that claimed the lives of 260 people in June. The court emphasized that the preliminary findings did not implicate the aircraft's captain.

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the 91-year-old father of pilot Sumeet Sabharwal, is advocating for a panel of aviation experts to reevaluate the case. He alleges that government investigators offered misleading insinuations about his son's involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, the government's investigation agency has stood by its findings, labeling the probe as comprehensive. Earlier reports suggested the plane's fuel engine switches shifted from run to cutoff moments after takeoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)