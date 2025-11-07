Left Menu

High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

India's supreme court will consider a plea by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal to conduct an independent investigation into an Air India crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. The plea comes amid criticism of the government investigation, which denies claims against the pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:44 IST
High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's supreme court announced on Friday that it would consider a plea for an independent investigation into an Air India crash that claimed the lives of 260 people in June. The court emphasized that the preliminary findings did not implicate the aircraft's captain.

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the 91-year-old father of pilot Sumeet Sabharwal, is advocating for a panel of aviation experts to reevaluate the case. He alleges that government investigators offered misleading insinuations about his son's involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, the government's investigation agency has stood by its findings, labeling the probe as comprehensive. Earlier reports suggested the plane's fuel engine switches shifted from run to cutoff moments after takeoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala UDF Opposition Targets LDF Over Health Crisis and Sabarimala Gold Scandal

Kerala UDF Opposition Targets LDF Over Health Crisis and Sabarimala Gold Sca...

 India
2
High Voter Turnout Signals Shift in Bihar's Political Landscape

High Voter Turnout Signals Shift in Bihar's Political Landscape

 India
3
Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.

Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smooth...

 India
4
Claressa Shields' $8 Million Milestone: A Game Changer for Women's Boxing

Claressa Shields' $8 Million Milestone: A Game Changer for Women's Boxing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025