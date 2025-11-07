Heroic Rescue: Mother and Child Saved from Fiery Inferno

In a dramatic incident in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, a woman and her five-year-old child were rescued from a flaming Mercedes-Benz by quick-thinking police and traffic personnel on Thursday evening. The luxury car caught fire at approximately 5:30 pm while halted at a red light near Tara Apartment crossing.

A senior police officer reported that the team acted swiftly, demonstrating exceptional bravery and presence of mind to extricate the 38-year-old woman and her child from the burning vehicle. Immediate action was taken to ensure the duo's safety, drawing commendation from local authorities.

With the fire intensifying and posing a threat to nearby vehicles, the rescue team secured a Delhi Jal Board water tanker to quench the flames. Through prompt coordination, they successfully extinguished the fire, averting potential catastrophe. The woman later expressed deep gratitude to the police for their lifesaving actions.

