Heroic Rescue: Mother and Child Saved from Fiery Inferno

A woman and her child were rescued from a burning Mercedes-Benz at a red light in Delhi's Govindpuri area. Police and traffic personnel quickly intervened, using a water tanker to extinguish the flames and prevent further danger. The woman expressed gratitude for the timely rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, a woman and her five-year-old child were rescued from a flaming Mercedes-Benz by quick-thinking police and traffic personnel on Thursday evening. The luxury car caught fire at approximately 5:30 pm while halted at a red light near Tara Apartment crossing.

A senior police officer reported that the team acted swiftly, demonstrating exceptional bravery and presence of mind to extricate the 38-year-old woman and her child from the burning vehicle. Immediate action was taken to ensure the duo's safety, drawing commendation from local authorities.

With the fire intensifying and posing a threat to nearby vehicles, the rescue team secured a Delhi Jal Board water tanker to quench the flames. Through prompt coordination, they successfully extinguished the fire, averting potential catastrophe. The woman later expressed deep gratitude to the police for their lifesaving actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

