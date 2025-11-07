Left Menu

Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

Spanish police arrested 13 members of the Tren de Aragua gang, a Venezuela-based group designated as a terrorist organization. They dismantled two drug labs producing narcotics like tusi. The operation spanned five cities and highlights the gang's expansion due to Venezuela's economic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:28 IST
  • Spain

Spanish authorities have successfully dismantled two drug laboratories and arrested 13 individuals suspected of being part of the Tren de Aragua gang. The action, coordinated across five cities, marks Spain's first significant move against this Venezuelan-originated gang, known for its connections to narcotics trafficking.

Official statements revealed that the gang has been a critical focus of U.S. military operations, notably recognized as a foreign terrorist organization since February. The crackdown follows the apprehension last year of 'Niño Guerrero's' brother, the gang's leader, in Barcelona.

U.S. President Donald Trump has cited the Tren de Aragua gang as one of the groups involved in an 'armed conflict' with the U.S., justifying military strikes against drug vessels in the Caribbean. The US offensive against drug-trafficking entities highlights the ongoing international efforts to curb such networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

