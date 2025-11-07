Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

Spanish authorities have successfully dismantled two drug laboratories and arrested 13 individuals suspected of being part of the Tren de Aragua gang. The action, coordinated across five cities, marks Spain's first significant move against this Venezuelan-originated gang, known for its connections to narcotics trafficking.

Official statements revealed that the gang has been a critical focus of U.S. military operations, notably recognized as a foreign terrorist organization since February. The crackdown follows the apprehension last year of 'Niño Guerrero's' brother, the gang's leader, in Barcelona.

U.S. President Donald Trump has cited the Tren de Aragua gang as one of the groups involved in an 'armed conflict' with the U.S., justifying military strikes against drug vessels in the Caribbean. The US offensive against drug-trafficking entities highlights the ongoing international efforts to curb such networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)