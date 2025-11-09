Left Menu

Girl abducted from railway shed, 'sexually assaulted' in Bengal's Tarakeshwar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 11:00 IST
Girl abducted from railway shed, 'sexually assaulted' in Bengal's Tarakeshwar
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a railway shed and "sexually assaulted" at Tarakeshwar in West Bengal's Hooghly district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the child was asleep beside her grandmother at the railway shed, they said.

The minor was found lying unconscious with injury marks near a drain in the area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The girl, who reportedly belongs to the Banjara community, was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to the Chandannagar sub-divisional hospital, he said.

A police officer said an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the Tarakeshwar Police were initially reluctant to register an FIR over the incident.

In a post on X, Adhikari accused the police of ''burying the crime'' to shield the state's ''fake law and order image by suppressing the truth". ''Mamata Banerjee, you are a Failed Chief Minister. Under your rule, West Bengal's law & order has hit ROCK BOTTOM,'' he alleged in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: Co-founder Alakh Pandey

PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: ...

 India
2
We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there, whom they banned? Asks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there...

 India
3
Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagwat on RSS registration.

Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagw...

 India
4
Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025