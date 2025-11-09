Left Menu

Family of woman who died after rape attempt demand action against teen accused; villagers block NH

Following the death of a 40-year-old woman due to grievous injuries sustained while resisting an alleged rape attempt, the deceaseds family members and villagers on Sunday blocked a national highway in Kangra district, demanding strict action against the juvenile accused.The woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGI, Chandigarh on Friday night, five days after she was allegedly attacked on November 3.

PTI | Shimla/Hamirpur | Updated: 09-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:40 IST
The woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh on Friday night, five days after she was allegedly attacked on November 3. The 14-year-old accused who had confessed to the crime is lodged in a juvenile home.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased and villagers blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala national highway stretch near Khaniyara village in Dharamshala tehsil, Kangra district, by keeping the woman's body on the road, and demanded justice for the deceased.

The police were at the spot, trying to pacify the villagers who demanded the accused be brought there.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 3 in Sasan village of Hamirpur district. The woman was cutting grass in a nearby field when the accused -- a student of Class 9 -- forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he brutally attacked her with a stick and a sickle, inflicting severe injuries, they added.

The villagers saw the woman lying in the field, bleeding profusely. They informed police, who rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Police found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, they said. The evidence found at the spot suggests the accused committed the act with the intention of sexual assault, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

