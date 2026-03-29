RSS and Dalai Lama Unite for Peace and Dharma in Dharamshala
On his visit to Dharamshala, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale met the Dalai Lama and attended a Dharma Sammelan. He emphasized the importance of compassion and righteousness in serving humanity. Celebrating the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday and the RSS Centenary, the event urged global peace and unity.
- Country:
- India
On the inaugural day of his Dharamshala visit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale held a courtesy meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Following this, Hosabale visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, receiving a formal welcome.
Later, he attended a Dharma Sammelan organized by the Dev Bhumi Maitri Sangh. Addressing attendees, Hosabale highlighted Buddha's teaching "Eshah Dharmah Sanatanah," emphasizing that the essence of Sanatana is rooted in nature and that true religion lies in serving humanity. He invoked historical figures like Guru Tegh Bahadur, linking their sacrifices to the preservation of faith, and applauded the Dalai Lama's ongoing peace efforts. He urged attendees to follow the path of righteousness.
The conference, held in celebration of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday and the RSS's Centenary, featured the 7th Ling Rinpoche as the Chief Guest. Ling Rinpoche commended the RSS for fostering unity and peace globally and stressed the importance of environmental protection and non-violence. Attendees included numerous Buddhist followers and prominent figures, all unified in the call for global peace and harmony.
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