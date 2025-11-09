Telangana’s revenue receipts stand at 43 per cent of estimated Rs 2.85 lakh cr after 6 months

Telangana's total revenue receipts stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore at the end of the first six months of the current financial year, representing 42.87 per cent of the projected Rs 2.85 lakh crore for the full year.

According to the latest data released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the fiscal deficit for the April–September period stood at Rs 45,139.12 crore, accounting for 84 per cent of the projected Rs 54,010 crore for 2024–25.

Borrowings were also pegged at Rs 45,139.12 crore, or about 84 per cent of the targeted Rs 54,009.74 crore for the full year, the CAG data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 25,411.39 crore in the first half of the fiscal, representing 42.56 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 59,704.59 crore for the year.

The state has incurred capital expenditure of over Rs 22,209 crore during the first half of the fiscal, the report added.

