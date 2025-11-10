Man kills 3 co-workers at Texas business, then dies after shooting himself, police say

Left Menu

A 21-year-old man shot and killed three co-workers at a San Antonio, Texas, landscape supply company and then died after shooting himself, authorities said Sunday. Two men and a woman died in the shooting Saturday at the business on the citys north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A 21-year-old man shot and killed three co-workers at a San Antonio, Texas, landscape supply company and then died after shooting himself, authorities said Sunday. Two men and a woman died in the shooting Saturday at the business on the city's north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Other employees ran from the scene when the gunfire erupted around 8 a.m., KSAT-TV reported. Police responded and secured the area, and hours later they found the gunman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. He was identified by police as Jose Hernandez Galo. While the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known, Police Chief William McManus said during a Saturday news conference that it was not random. Detectives continued to investigate on Sunday.

