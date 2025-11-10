South Korea launches search after reports 9 missing on capsized Chinese fishing boat

South Korea's coast guard launched a search on Monday after reports that nine crew members were missing when a Chinese fishing vessel capsized off the country's west coast, an official said. Eleven crew members were believed to be on board the vessel that was reported to have capsized about 150 kilometres (93 miles) off South Korea's west coast, a coast guard official in the west coast city of Gunsan said by telephone.

Four coast guard vessels and three aircraft including a rescue helicopter had been deployed for the search-and-rescue operation, he said. Two out of the 11 crew members were thought to have been rescued by a ship that was sailing in the area, he said.

