TTD terminates 2 outsourced employees for consuming non-vegetarian food near Alipiri

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple, has terminated the services of two outsourced employees for allegedly consuming non-vegetarian food near Alipiri.

A complaint was lodged at the Tirumala Two Town Police Station in this regard.

''TTD has taken strict action against two outsourced employees, Ramaswamy and Sarasamma, for consuming non-vegetarian food near Alipiri,'' said an official press release from the temple body.

The case was registered under section 114 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Endowments Act, and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

