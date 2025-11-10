Former Police Officer Sentenced for Forgery in Birth Date Scandal

In a recent ruling, a courtroom in Srinagar sentenced ex-police officer Jagdesh Singh to three years of imprisonment for manipulating his birth date, officials confirmed on Monday.

The City Judge's court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on Singh, a native of Atina, Budgam. Should he fail to pay, he faces an additional six months in jail. The sentences will run concurrently, officials noted.

According to the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir, the case surfaced following a tip-off from the Police Headquarters that Singh had altered his birth year in official records, thereby unlawfully extending his service period by two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)