Left Menu

Former Police Officer Sentenced for Forgery in Birth Date Scandal

A former police officer, Jagdesh Singh, was sentenced to three years in prison for forging his birth date to extend his service. The court also fined him and warned of additional imprisonment for fine defaults. The case was initiated by a complaint from the Police Headquarters, revealing fraudulent records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:48 IST
Former Police Officer Sentenced for Forgery in Birth Date Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, a courtroom in Srinagar sentenced ex-police officer Jagdesh Singh to three years of imprisonment for manipulating his birth date, officials confirmed on Monday.

The City Judge's court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on Singh, a native of Atina, Budgam. Should he fail to pay, he faces an additional six months in jail. The sentences will run concurrently, officials noted.

According to the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir, the case surfaced following a tip-off from the Police Headquarters that Singh had altered his birth year in official records, thereby unlawfully extending his service period by two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

 India
2
Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

 India
4
Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025