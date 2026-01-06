Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for prompt, high-quality infrastructure development in Srinagar and Jammu. He urges for project timelines, addresses RoW issues, and ensures climate-resilient designs. Abdullah also highlights the importance of government coordination and prioritizing public interest.

In response to mounting traffic congestion in urban centers, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the Public Works Department to expedite Detailed Project Reports for flyovers and road projects in Srinagar and Jammu.

At a high-level review meeting, Abdullah demanded clear timelines and addressed obstacles like Right of Way issues and forest clearances. He inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 152 crore while emphasizing the urgency of overcoming procedural delays.

The Chief Minister stressed prioritizing public interest, with agencies like NHAI instructed to maintain roads during ongoing works. Abdullah highlighted the necessity of climate-resilient designs, adequate drainage, and coordinated efforts for meaningful infrastructure development.

