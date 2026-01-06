Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu

In response to mounting traffic congestion in urban centers, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the Public Works Department to expedite Detailed Project Reports for flyovers and road projects in Srinagar and Jammu.

At a high-level review meeting, Abdullah demanded clear timelines and addressed obstacles like Right of Way issues and forest clearances. He inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 152 crore while emphasizing the urgency of overcoming procedural delays.

The Chief Minister stressed prioritizing public interest, with agencies like NHAI instructed to maintain roads during ongoing works. Abdullah highlighted the necessity of climate-resilient designs, adequate drainage, and coordinated efforts for meaningful infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)