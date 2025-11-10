Left Menu

Five Indian Nationals Abducted in Mali: Diplomatic Efforts Underway

Five Indian nationals were kidnapped in Mali on November 6, 2025. The Indian embassy is actively collaborating with local authorities and the involved company to secure their safe release as soon as possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:17 IST
In an alarming development, five Indian nationals have been abducted in the West African nation of Mali, as reported by the Indian embassy.

The incident, described by the embassy as 'unfortunate', occurred on November 6, prompting immediate diplomatic efforts.

The embassy confirmed in a public statement online that it is diligently coordinating with Mali's authorities and the associated company to expedite the safe release of the captives.

