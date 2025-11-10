Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra

A devastating fire occurred in Maharashtra's Sangli district, claiming the lives of four family members. The tragedy unfolded at around 9 am on Monday when a short circuit sparked a blaze in a Vita town house, officials stated.

The two-storey structure housed a ground-floor shop selling utensils and electric items. Fire officials reported the inferno rapidly spread to the upper floors, trapping the victims. The deceased were identified as Vishnu Joshi, his wife Sunanda, their daughter Priyanka Yogesh Ingle, and granddaughter Srushti.

With a narrow exit, the family faced dire challenges in escaping the engulfing flames. Meanwhile, another family member, Suresh Joshi, suffered injuries and is receiving medical care. Emergency services, including the police and fire brigade, responded swiftly, launching a search and rescue operation, but tragically, it was too late for four of the occupants.

(With inputs from agencies.)