Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra

A fire in Maharashtra's Sangli district killed a family of four, including a couple, their daughter, and their granddaughter. The blaze started at 9 am due to a short circuit and quickly spread. A narrow exit hindered their escape. One family member was injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:08 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire occurred in Maharashtra's Sangli district, claiming the lives of four family members. The tragedy unfolded at around 9 am on Monday when a short circuit sparked a blaze in a Vita town house, officials stated.

The two-storey structure housed a ground-floor shop selling utensils and electric items. Fire officials reported the inferno rapidly spread to the upper floors, trapping the victims. The deceased were identified as Vishnu Joshi, his wife Sunanda, their daughter Priyanka Yogesh Ingle, and granddaughter Srushti.

With a narrow exit, the family faced dire challenges in escaping the engulfing flames. Meanwhile, another family member, Suresh Joshi, suffered injuries and is receiving medical care. Emergency services, including the police and fire brigade, responded swiftly, launching a search and rescue operation, but tragically, it was too late for four of the occupants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboratio...

 India
2
Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

 Global
3
EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

 India
4
Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025