Supreme Court's Critical Remarks on Stone Pelting in Kashmir: The Shabir Shah Case

The Supreme Court urged separatist leader Shabir Shah to seek his detention order from the NC government, emphasizing the gravity of stone pelting in Kashmir. Shah's links to Pakistani networks were highlighted, and the NIA was given three weeks to respond. Shah's longstanding detention and bail refusal were contested.

  • India

The Supreme Court has underscored the gravity of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, advising separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah to seek his detention order from the National Conference government. Highlighting the seriousness of the charges, the Court remarked that such acts are not ordinary occurrences in the region.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Nath has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) three weeks to respond to Shah's new affidavit. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed to Shah's connections with Pakistani terror networks, which had not been raised in proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

Despite Shah's 39-year imprisonment primarily due to speeches inciting stone pelting, the Supreme Court has denied interim bail, citing potential for continued unlawful activities. Shah's involvement in facilitating a militant movement in Kashmir through funds raised via questionable means is central to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

