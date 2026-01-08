Left Menu

Somalia says it is investigating Yemen separatist leader flight via Mogadishu

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:03 IST
Somalia says it is investigating Yemen separatist leader flight via Mogadishu
Somalia's immigration and citizenship ‌agency said on Thursday that it had ⁠launched an investigation after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the United ​Arab Emirates of spiriting ‍a separatist leader out of the country via Mogadishu airport.

The Saudi-led ⁠coalition ‌said ⁠that Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of a UAE-backed ‍southern separatist group, had left ​Yemen by boat for Somaliland, before ⁠boarding an aircraft to Mogadishu that ⁠was later tracked to a military airport in ⁠Abu Dhabi.

Somalia said it was investigating ⁠whether ‌its airport had been used illegally.

