UAE's Stance on Gaza Stabilization Force

The United Arab Emirates is hesitant about joining an international stability force in Gaza due to a lack of clear structure, a senior official revealed on Monday.

Diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash emphasized the UAE's commitment to political peace processes and humanitarian aid. Despite regional fragility, he expressed cautious optimism.

The U.S., along with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, facilitated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A resolution proposes a two-year transitional governance and stabilization force in Gaza – a step supported by President Trump but lacking UAE commitment due to structural concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)