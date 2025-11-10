Left Menu

UAE's Stance on Gaza Stabilization Force

The UAE, unsure of a clear framework for the international stability force in Gaza, opts out of participation. Anwar Gargash emphasizes continued support for peace efforts and humanitarian aid. Discussions involve the U.S., several countries, and a proposed U.N. resolution for improved governance and security in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:31 IST
UAE's Stance on Gaza Stabilization Force

The United Arab Emirates is hesitant about joining an international stability force in Gaza due to a lack of clear structure, a senior official revealed on Monday.

Diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash emphasized the UAE's commitment to political peace processes and humanitarian aid. Despite regional fragility, he expressed cautious optimism.

The U.S., along with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, facilitated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A resolution proposes a two-year transitional governance and stabilization force in Gaza – a step supported by President Trump but lacking UAE commitment due to structural concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
2
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025