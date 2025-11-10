U.S. Mediation Faces Challenges in Complex Gaza Ceasefire Phase

U.S. mediators, led by Jared Kushner, engaged in pivotal discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to address the intricate details of the Gaza ceasefire's second phase. A prominent issue is the standoff concerning approximately 200 Hamas fighters entrenched in Rafah tunnels.

Efforts by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff suggest allowing safe passage for those fighters into Hamas territory in exchange for disarmament, representing a potential breakthrough. Yet the discussions face obstacles, including forming a transitional governing body in Gaza and deploying an international stabilization force.

Existing tensions between Israel and Hamas complicate matters. Israel accuses Hamas of stalling over hostage returns, while Hamas criticizes Israeli aid obstructions. Recent violence, including deadly airstrikes, underscores the delicate situation, threatening any progress in establishing a lasting peace.