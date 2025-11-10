High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Tightened After Explosion Near Red Fort

A high alert has been issued across Maharashtra after a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, leading to intensified security measures at key locations, according to police officials.

A senior police officer revealed that a 'precautionary alert' is now active in Mumbai, with district-level unit commanders and city commissioners instructed to stay vigilant to avoid any further unfortunate events. The explosion, which impacted a car parked in the bustling area, killed at least eight individuals and injured twenty-four more.

Law enforcement is maintaining a vigilant watch and has ramped up security at significant sites and critical infrastructures within the region. The wounded victims were transported to the LNJP hospital for treatment, highlighting the severe impact of the episode in one of Delhi's busy districts.

