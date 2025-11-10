Left Menu

High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Tightened After Explosion Near Red Fort

Maharashtra is on high alert following a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, resulting in increased security at key installations. The blast claimed eight lives and injured twenty-four people, prompting enhanced vigilance across the state, especially in Mumbai, to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:49 IST
High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Tightened After Explosion Near Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high alert has been issued across Maharashtra after a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, leading to intensified security measures at key locations, according to police officials.

A senior police officer revealed that a 'precautionary alert' is now active in Mumbai, with district-level unit commanders and city commissioners instructed to stay vigilant to avoid any further unfortunate events. The explosion, which impacted a car parked in the bustling area, killed at least eight individuals and injured twenty-four more.

Law enforcement is maintaining a vigilant watch and has ramped up security at significant sites and critical infrastructures within the region. The wounded victims were transported to the LNJP hospital for treatment, highlighting the severe impact of the episode in one of Delhi's busy districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

 India
3
Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

 India
4
Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025