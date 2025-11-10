Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: High-Intensity Blast Claims Lives
A high-intensity explosion near Red Fort in Delhi claimed at least eight lives and injured twenty-four others. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed shock and grief over the incident, offering condolences and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured victims through social media platform 'X'.
- Country:
- India
A devastating blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals and left twenty-four others injured. The explosion, which occurred near the bustling Red Fort metro station, caused significant damage, gutting several vehicles, according to officials.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar publicly expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident. Taking to the social media platform 'X', he conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families and extended his wishes for a quick recovery to those injured.
The injured, who were caught in the blast during a busy evening period, were swiftly transported to LNJP hospital, located just a few kilometers from the site of the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Red Fort
- blast
- explosion
- casualties
- injured
- Karnataka
- D K Shivakumar
- X
- grief
ALSO READ
Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State
8 people killed, several injured in the blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Maharashtra Leaders Mourn Red Fort Blast Casualties
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit LNJP hospital to meet those injured in the blast near Red Fort, say sources.