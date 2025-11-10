Left Menu

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police to stay vigilant after a deadly blast at Red Fort. Strategies include intensified patrols, vehicle checks, and real-time CCTV monitoring in crowded areas to prevent further incidents and maintain public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:11 IST
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an urgent directive to police forces to remain on high alert following a deadly explosion at Red Fort that claimed at least eight lives and injured several others.

The chief minister requested detailed reports from Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, who called for district police chiefs to enhance their presence in sensitive and crowded areas. Quick Response Teams, bomb squads, and other units have been put on standby.

Security measures, including strict vehicle checks and increased patrolling, are underway at key locations such as metro stations and public transport hubs. Real-time CCTV feed analysis and intelligence network engagement are emphasized to detect any suspicious activities promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

 Libya
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair

Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flai...

 India
4
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025