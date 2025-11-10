High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an urgent directive to police forces to remain on high alert following a deadly explosion at Red Fort that claimed at least eight lives and injured several others.

The chief minister requested detailed reports from Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, who called for district police chiefs to enhance their presence in sensitive and crowded areas. Quick Response Teams, bomb squads, and other units have been put on standby.

Security measures, including strict vehicle checks and increased patrolling, are underway at key locations such as metro stations and public transport hubs. Real-time CCTV feed analysis and intelligence network engagement are emphasized to detect any suspicious activities promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)