Left Menu

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigations Unfold Amidst Uncertainty

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the probe into a deadly blast near the Red Fort that killed eight. The explosion occurred in a car, injuring several and damaging vehicles. Investigators from multiple agencies are considering all possibilities, and outcomes will be revealed post thorough examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:07 IST
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigations Unfold Amidst Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, a blast claimed eight lives and left many injured. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20, causing significant damage to surrounding vehicles and injuring pedestrians.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, emphasized that investigators are considering all possibilities as they delve into the incident, which transpired during Monday evening's rush hour.

Speaking to the media after visiting some of the injured at LNJP hospital, Shah stated, "Until forensic and NSG analyses provide clarity, nothing can be conclusively said about the nature of the explosion." Top agencies like the Delhi Police, NIA, and NSG are actively probing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving updates on developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025