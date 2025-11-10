Blast Near Red Fort: Investigations Unfold Amidst Uncertainty
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the probe into a deadly blast near the Red Fort that killed eight. The explosion occurred in a car, injuring several and damaging vehicles. Investigators from multiple agencies are considering all possibilities, and outcomes will be revealed post thorough examination.
In a shocking event near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, a blast claimed eight lives and left many injured. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20, causing significant damage to surrounding vehicles and injuring pedestrians.
The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, emphasized that investigators are considering all possibilities as they delve into the incident, which transpired during Monday evening's rush hour.
Speaking to the media after visiting some of the injured at LNJP hospital, Shah stated, "Until forensic and NSG analyses provide clarity, nothing can be conclusively said about the nature of the explosion." Top agencies like the Delhi Police, NIA, and NSG are actively probing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving updates on developments.
