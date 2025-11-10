Left Menu

Supreme Struggle: SNAP Benefits and Government Shutdown Face-off

The Trump administration fights to freeze SNAP payments during the government shutdown, facing legal pushback. While some states continue to provide full benefits, the Supreme Court temporarily pauses payments, pending further decisions. The controversy impacts millions of Americans relying on SNAP for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:17 IST
In a recent move, President Donald Trump's administration appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to freeze full payments in the SNAP federal food aid programme amidst the ongoing government shutdown. The contentious request follows legal battles over maintaining grocery benefits for 42 million Americans.

Lower courts mandated continued full payments, but the administration hopes for a ruling in their favor, potentially altering the status of these crucial benefits. Meanwhile, states administering SNAP face confusion and pressure, with some opting to use their funds to ensure recipients receive support.

This legal saga has left millions anxious, highlighting the harsh realities for those dependent on government aid, as states grapple with operational challenges and the urge to protect constituents from the brunt of political gridlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

