Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

Following explosions near Lal Quila in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Police issued an advisory urging people to remain vigilant. They recommended reporting suspicious activities and not spreading unverified information. Enhanced security and surveillance measures are in place, especially in sensitive areas, to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:19 IST
In response to Monday's explosions near Lal Quila in Delhi, the Himachal Pradesh Police have released a public advisory, urging citizens to maintain high levels of vigilance. The advisory contains several guidelines for public safety and recommends immediate reporting of suspicious activities.

The public is instructed to contact the nearest police station or dial emergency number 112 if they observe any suspicious objects, unattended bags, or vehicles. Additionally, the advisory stresses the importance of not panicking, refraining from spreading rumors, and avoiding the dissemination of unverified information via social media platforms.

Authorities have assured the public that surveillance and security have been heightened across all districts, especially in border and high-risk areas. The police emphasize the importance of community cooperation during security checks, reassuring citizens there is no immediate cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

