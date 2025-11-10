Left Menu

Malian TikTok Star Executed: A Chilling Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

A popular TikTok user from Mali, Mariam Cisse, was abducted and executed by armed men in a public square. Known for her videos praising the army, her death highlights the ongoing conflict between Mali's military and jihadist insurgents. Her story underscores the dangerous climate in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:43 IST
Malian TikTok Star Executed: A Chilling Reminder of Ongoing Conflict
woman

A Malian TikTok influencer admired for her army advocacy was abducted and publicly executed in Tonka, Northern Mali, as confirmed by state TV and local sources.

Mariam Cisse, with nearly 100,000 followers, was seized at the market. Eyewitnesses reported that armed men, likely linked to jihadist insurgents, carried out the act.

This incident escalates concerns over the region's instability, exacerbated by a jihadist-imposed fuel blockade impacting the capital. The Malian government faces mounting pressure from insurgent groups.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025