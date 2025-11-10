Malian TikTok Star Executed: A Chilling Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

A Malian TikTok influencer admired for her army advocacy was abducted and publicly executed in Tonka, Northern Mali, as confirmed by state TV and local sources.

Mariam Cisse, with nearly 100,000 followers, was seized at the market. Eyewitnesses reported that armed men, likely linked to jihadist insurgents, carried out the act.

This incident escalates concerns over the region's instability, exacerbated by a jihadist-imposed fuel blockade impacting the capital. The Malian government faces mounting pressure from insurgent groups.