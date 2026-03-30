No agreement with insurgents, student organisations worked during Congress rule in Assam, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
No agreement with insurgents, student organisations worked during Congress rule in Assam, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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