Parliamentary Panel Under BJP's Sarangi Faces Opposition Boycott on Controversial Bills

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is set to chair a Joint Committee of Parliament tasked with scrutinizing controversial bills, including provisions for removing key government leaders if held under arrest for serious charges beyond 30 days. This move has sparked a significant backlash from opposition parties, leading to their boycott of the committee.

The panel, likely dominated by members of the ruling NDA alliance, is expected to include notable figures like NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, and nominated member Sudha Murthy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, defending the government's stance, urged that such parliamentary committees rise above political biases to ensure fair representation.

Critics argue that the proposed legislation undermines the fundamental legal principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty. The government, however, claims necessity, citing instances like Arvind Kejriwal's refusal to quit as Delhi's chief minister post-arrest. Meanwhile, Speaker Birla attends a conference in Kohima, stressing the inclusivity of political parties in legislative discussions.

