Family Denies Terror Allegations Against Arrested Doctor

The family of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, arrested with explosives, claims ignorance of his involvement in any terror-related activities. Muzammil's brother stresses their nationalistic stance amidst past targeting by stone-pelters, while defending Muzammil's character and recent presence in Kashmir for family-related matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:41 IST
The family of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, recently arrested following the discovery of 360 kilograms of explosives in his rented Faridabad room, firmly denies any evidence linking him to terror activities.

Azad Shakil, Muzammil's brother, told PTI that for five decades, their family has had no criminal history. He emphasized their unwavering support for India, even when faced with violence from stone-pelters targeting them for their nationalist stance.

Shakil described his brother as a 'good person' and maintained that allegations against Muzammil are unfounded. Despite the gravity of the accusations, the family has yet to meet Muzammil, who had returned home for a family wedding that has since been canceled due to the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

