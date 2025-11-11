Red Fort Blast Triggers Tightened Security in Delhi
Delhi is on high alert following a blast near the Red Fort that killed 12. Authorities have linked the incident to a terror module found in Faridabad. The Union Home Minister convened a security review as raids continue. Increased security measures are in place around critical infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have intensified their operations in response to a deadly blast that occurred on Monday evening near the historic Red Fort. The explosion, which left 12 dead, has been linked to a terror module uncovered in Faridabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review security measures in the capital. Authorities have placed Delhi on high alert, and extensive raids are underway in several parts of the city as preliminary probes suggest the use of ammonium nitrate in the attack.
The alleged assailant, Umar Mohammad, tied to a larger network, remains at large. The city is witnessing strict surveillance at transportation hubs, while forensic teams sift through CCTV footage to trace the suspect's movements leading up to the blast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
