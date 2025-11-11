German Court Backs GEMA in AI Copyright Battle
In a significant legal ruling, a German court supported GEMA, the country's music rights society, in a copyright case against OpenAI. GEMA claimed OpenAI's ChatGPT used protected German song lyrics without permission, highlighting concerns over AI training on copyrighted materials.
In a landmark decision, a German court has ruled in favor of the music rights society GEMA in their copyright infringement case against U.S.-based AI company OpenAI.
The case revolved around allegations by GEMA that OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot reproduced lyrics from copyrighted German songs without proper authorization.
GEMA asserted that the AI had been trained on content from its extensive repertoire, which includes approximately 100,000 members like famous artist Herbert Groenemeyer.
