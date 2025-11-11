Kejriwal, Sisodia's Summons Challenge Over 'Phansi Ghar' Not Maintainable: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court indicated that the plea by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, challenging a Delhi Assembly committee's summons over the 'phansi ghar' issue, is not maintainable. The leaders claim the proceedings lack jurisdiction and violate their fundamental rights, asserting the 'phansi ghar' was a symbolic memorial.
The Delhi High Court hinted that the plea from AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, contesting the summons by the Delhi Legislative Assembly's privilege committee regarding the 'phansi ghar' controversy, might be untenable in court. Justice Sachin Datta made this observation during Tuesday's hearing, postponing further proceedings to Wednesday at the legislative assembly's counsel's request.
The controversy stems from the 'phansi ghar' installation, inaugurated in August 2022, which the AAP leaders argue served as a symbolic tribute to India's freedom fighters. They challenge the summons' legitimacy, disputing the assembly's jurisdiction and labeling the move as a colorable exercise of power infringing upon their constitutional rights.
Moreover, the AAP leaders assert that the privileges committee is overstepping its bounds by attempting to authenticate historical facts beyond legislative purview. They demand that the summons be invalidated, spotlighting procedural errors and constitutional violations in the assembly's actions.