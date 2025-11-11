Authorities are scrutinizing the complexities of a sophisticated terror network that stealthily procured and amassed substantial quantities of explosives, prominently featuring Ammonium Nitrate. This lethal chemical is suspected to have played a pivotal role in the devastating explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in the tragic loss of 12 lives.

This alarming incident has once again thrown into sharp relief the relatively effortless transformation of Ammonium Nitrate from a controlled substance to an instrument of terror. Officials are on high alert, piecing together the logistics and procurement operations behind the smashed inter-state terror cell.

Beyond its benign applications as a nitrogen fertilizer and in construction-related activities, Ammonium Nitrate is notorious for its volatility. When combined with other compounds, it becomes a favored ingredient in improvised explosive devices. The government's regulatory measures underscore the ongoing battle to prevent its misuse in terror attacks.