Delhi Police Crackdown: Terror Module's Key Player Under Custody

In a decisive move, Delhi's Patiala House Court has sanctioned the custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police for five days. Lone is implicated in organizing the dissemination of anti-India posters at critical sites through a Lashkar-linked terror network.

The police, who requested his custody, claim Lone is a vital link in a currency smuggling operation spanning Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, highlighted by the recovery of a Nepali SIM card. They aim to use this period to dismantle the network and identify his accomplices. Arrested on a Sunday, records show he has a history of terrorist activity, including a conviction in 2007 for possessing arms.

Authorities allege Lone directed the pasting of posters near sensitive locations and conducted reconnaissance missions. Police have identified him as a key handler of the group, which has seen eight previous arrests, primarily Bangladeshi nationals, under this operation.