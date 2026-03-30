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Delhi Police Crackdown: Terror Module's Key Player Under Custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted five days of police custody for Shabbir Ahmed Lone, linked to anti-India poster activities. Arrested by Delhi Police, he is accused of managing a network involving multiple countries and is connected with foreign currency and prior terror-related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:54 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Terror Module's Key Player Under Custody
Patiala House Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Delhi's Patiala House Court has sanctioned the custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police for five days. Lone is implicated in organizing the dissemination of anti-India posters at critical sites through a Lashkar-linked terror network.

The police, who requested his custody, claim Lone is a vital link in a currency smuggling operation spanning Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, highlighted by the recovery of a Nepali SIM card. They aim to use this period to dismantle the network and identify his accomplices. Arrested on a Sunday, records show he has a history of terrorist activity, including a conviction in 2007 for possessing arms.

Authorities allege Lone directed the pasting of posters near sensitive locations and conducted reconnaissance missions. Police have identified him as a key handler of the group, which has seen eight previous arrests, primarily Bangladeshi nationals, under this operation.

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