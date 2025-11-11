Maharashtra Tops 6th National Water Awards 2024; President to Felicitate Winners

In a major recognition of India’s growing water conservation efforts, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Paatil today announced the winners of the 6th National Water Awards (NWA) 2024 at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi. The awards, instituted by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, honour individuals, institutions, and states that have demonstrated exemplary commitment to sustainable water management.

The event marked another milestone in India’s journey towards “Jal Samridh Bharat” (Water Prosperous India), reflecting the government’s continuous efforts to inspire community-driven water conservation and efficient resource management.

Maharashtra Leads, Gujarat and Haryana Follow

Among the highlights of this year’s awards, Maharashtra was adjudged the Best State for its outstanding achievements in water conservation, watershed management, and rejuvenation of traditional water bodies. Gujarat secured the second position, while Haryana ranked third in the category.

Union Minister Shri C.R. Paatil congratulated the winners and stated that the recognition represents “India’s collective resolve to preserve water as a precious national resource.” He lauded the innovative practices undertaken by various states and local bodies to promote efficient water usage and groundwater recharge.

Each winner will receive a citation, trophy, and cash prize (for select categories), as part of the recognition.

Award Ceremony to be Held at Vigyan Bhawan

The award distribution ceremony for the 6th National Water Awards will be held on 18th November 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, underscoring the national importance of the awards in shaping India’s water conservation agenda.

The ceremony will also be attended by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Shri Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, and Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Recognizing India’s Water Champions Across 10 Categories

The 6th edition of the National Water Awards recognized 46 winners, including joint awardees, across 10 distinct categories:

Best State

Best District

Best Village Panchayat

Best Urban Local Body

Best School/College

Best Industry

Best Water User Association

Best Institution (other than school or college)

Best Civil Society Organisation

Best Individual

The awards aim to showcase the efforts of grassroots water warriors and institutions that have contributed significantly to improving India’s water security and sustainability.

751 Applications and a Rigorous Selection Process

The 2024 edition of the awards received an overwhelming 751 applications through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). These applications were carefully screened and evaluated by a Jury Committee comprising experts in hydrology, agriculture, and environmental management.

To ensure authenticity, the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) conducted on-site verifications or ground truthing of the shortlisted projects. Based on these evaluations, the committee finalized 46 winners, representing innovative practices and impactful models from across the nation.

Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration

Since their inception in 2018, the National Water Awards have evolved into one of India’s most respected recognitions in the water sector. They celebrate creativity, scientific innovation, and collaborative action between communities, industries, and government institutions.

The Ministry noted that the awards are not just ceremonial but part of a larger movement to build awareness about integrated water resource management (IWRM). By recognizing diverse contributors—from village panchayats reviving traditional wells to industries reducing water footprints—the awards strengthen India’s participatory approach to water stewardship.

Driving the Vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been spearheading a nationwide campaign to promote efficient water management, rejuvenation of rivers, and sustainable usage of groundwater. Programs such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana, and Namami Gange have together transformed water governance into a people’s movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri C.R. Paatil emphasized, “Water is not just a natural resource—it is a shared responsibility. The National Water Awards are our way of honouring those who are turning this responsibility into tangible action.”

The awards, he said, serve as a catalyst for collective consciousness and encourage both institutional innovation and community participation.

A Legacy of Recognition and Reform

The first National Water Awards were launched in 2018, with subsequent editions in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023. The awards were not presented in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, the initiative has brought together policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and social leaders working towards a common mission—securing India’s water future.

The 6th edition continues this legacy, reaffirming India’s commitment to sustainable water resource management and honoring those who exemplify it through innovation, integrity, and impact.